Lions need win over Bears to keep hopes alive for playoffs

The Detroit Lions need a win over the Chicago Bears to keep playoff hopes alive. Detroit lost last week at Carolina after surging into the postseason picture by winning six of seven games. Chicago lost against Buffalo, extending its losing streak to eight games to match the franchise record shared by the 1978 and 2002 teams. The Lions’ Jared Goff has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks this past month. Bears quarterback Justin Fields is banged up, but the team has no plans to shut him down even though it is relegated to playing for pride.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.