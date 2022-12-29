FARMVILLE, Va. — Led by Isaiah Wilkins’ 25 points, the Longwood Lancers defeated the High Point Panthers 87-73 on Thursday. The Lancers are now 9-5 on the season, while the Panthers fell to 8-5.

