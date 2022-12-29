Notre Dame, South Carolina will look much different in bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No one should expect Notre Dame and South Carolina to look — or probably play — like they did late in the regular season. The teams are essentially shells of themselves right now. The 19th-ranked Fighting Irish and the 20th-ranked Gamecocks will be without several of their best players when they meet in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday. Their first matchup since 1984 is more like a preview of 2023 than a wrap of 2022. Notre Dame is switching quarterbacks and playing without All-American tight end Michael Mayer while South Carolina is even more short-handed.

