Pope rallies UC San Diego to 85-83 OT win over Long Beach St

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Bryce Pope scored 25 points and sank a jumper with one second left in overtime to rally UC San Diego to an 85-83 victory over Long Beach State in a Big West Conference opener. Pope had eight rebounds for the Tritons (6-7). Justin DeGraaf added 14 points, while Emmanuel Tshimanga scored 12. Joel Murray led the way for the Beach (6-7) with 22 points. Murray hit a jumper with 35 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 73.

