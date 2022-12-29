Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham has NFL ‘dream come true’
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham called getting the opportunity to start his first NFL game “a dream come true.” He replaces Derek Carr, whose nine-year stint with the Raiders likely ended Wednesday when he was benched for the final two games by coach Josh McDaniels. Stidham has appeared in 11 career games between the Raiders and New England Patriots. His first game will be Sunday at home against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is first in total, scoring and rushing defense.