Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
New
Published 11:16 AM

Rams, Chargers to meet for first time in stadium they share

KVIA

By The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers will “host” the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the first time the two SoFi Stadium tenants will face off in the regular season. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with a 20-3 win at the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. The Rams turned in their best performance of the season in routing the Denver Broncos 51-14 on Christmas, scoring on eight straight possessions before taking a knee. Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams defensive coordinator in 2020 under coach Sean McVay.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content