Rams, Chargers to meet for first time in stadium they share

The Los Angeles Chargers will “host” the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the first time the two SoFi Stadium tenants will face off in the regular season. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with a 20-3 win at the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. The Rams turned in their best performance of the season in routing the Denver Broncos 51-14 on Christmas, scoring on eight straight possessions before taking a knee. Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams defensive coordinator in 2020 under coach Sean McVay.

By The Associated Press

