Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the last to do it Jan. 6-7, 1966. Antetokounmpo has topped 40 points in four of the last six games. Bobby Portis added 22 points for Milwaukee. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 30 points

