Argentines have tattoo fever following World Cup triumph

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s victory in the soccer World Cup tournament in Qatar has unleashed tattoo fever in the South American country. Many tattoo artists are working overtime with designs that often include superstar Lionel Messi holding the trophy and the three stars that make reference to the number of times the country has won the global soccer competition. The phenomenon is particularly pronounced among those who are younger than 30 and had never seen the national squad win a World Cup. Argentina previously won the most important trophy in the soccer world in 1978 and 1986.

By NATACHA PISARENKO and VÍCTOR R. CAIVANO Associated Press

