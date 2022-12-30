Benzema nets 2, Madrid wins 1st game after World Cup break

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema has scored two late goals to lead Real Madrid to a tough 2-0 win at 10-man Valladolid that provisionally puts the team atop the Spanish standings. Madrid was playing its first game since a seven-week World Cup break and needed a handball by Javi Sánchez to get the breakthrough in the 83rd. Benzema converted the penalty and added a second after Valladolid’s Sergio León was sent off with a direct red card. Madrid moved one point ahead of Barcelona at the top of the standings before Xavi Hernández’s side plays at derby with Espanyol.

