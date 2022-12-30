Chiefs to be without WR Hardman vs. Broncos after setback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman experienced a setback in practice this week and will not play in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, leaving his status for the remainder of the season in question. Hardman has not played since Week 9 because of an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice two weeks ago, but has not been added to the active roster, and under NFL rules, players that are not added after 21 days must be placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

