James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, nearly finished with a triple-double that included 10 rebounds and nine assists. He scored 16 in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average.

