PSG braced for tough test at Lens, without Messi and Neymar

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain faces its toughest test of the season Sunday when it travels to play a Lens side which has won all of its home games. Victory for second-place Lens would move it four points behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain. PSG will be without the suspended Neymar and World Cup superstar Lionel Messi. PSG coach Christophe Galtier’s side is unbeaten after 16 games but he’s bracing himself for an intense clash. He says “this game against Lens has top billing” and that “the atmosphere will be extraordinary.”

