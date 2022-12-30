Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson for 4th straight game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth straight game for the Baltimore Ravens because of his knee injury. The Ravens ruled out Jackson for Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh. The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot but trail Cincinnati by a game for first place in the AFC North. Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Marcus Peters because of an injured calf. Defensive end Calais Campbell returned to practice Friday but was limited by his knee injury. He’s listed as questionable.