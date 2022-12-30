Roberts, Mann rally Army over Lehigh 80-78 in league opener

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Ethan Roberts had 23 points and Chris Mann buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to rally Army to an 80-78 victory over Lehigh in a Patriot League opener. Roberts shot 7 for 8 (5 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Black Knights (7-7). Mann scored 17 points with six rebounds and three blocks. Coleton Benson added 12 points. The Mountain Hawks (5-7) were led by Keith Higgins Jr. with 28 points and three steals.

