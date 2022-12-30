Rose Bowl teams remember lessons of 2020’s COVID-19 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rose Bowl between No. 7 Utah and No. 9 Penn State serves as a reminder of how strange the pandemic-shortened 2020 college football season was. It marked the only time in the past five years the Utes did not play for the Pac-12 title and the Nittany Lions posted their only losing record in nine seasons under coach James Franklin. Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley changed how his secondary had to play that season because of COVID-19 restrictions, and the benefits of that scheme change carried over to the school’s consecutive Pac-12 crowns and Rose Bowl appearances.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.