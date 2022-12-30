Saint Peter’s takes down Manhattan 67-57
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Corey Washington and Isiah Dasher scored 12 points each to help Saint Peter’s defeat Manhattan 67-57 on Friday. The Peacocks improved to 7-6 and the Jaspers fell to 4-8.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Corey Washington and Isiah Dasher scored 12 points each to help Saint Peter’s defeat Manhattan 67-57 on Friday. The Peacocks improved to 7-6 and the Jaspers fell to 4-8.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.