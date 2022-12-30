Tyson’s career game leads Clemson over N.C. State 78-64

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 26 of his career-high 31 points in the second half and Clemson beat North Carolina State 78-64. Tyson also had a career-high 15 rebounds in posting his sixth double-double this season for the Tigers. Chase Hunter added 12 points and Ben Middlebrooks had a career-high 10 off the bench. N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith scored 21 points, 16 in the second half, though it came on just 5-of-21 shooting. Casey Morsell added 13 for the Wolfpack, who had a three-game win streak snapped.

