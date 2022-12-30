Wofford men’s basketball coach McAuley resigns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford men’s basketball coach Jay McAuley has resigned less than four weeks after taking a leave of absence. The school announced McAuley’s decision on Friday. He took a leave of absence from the team on Dec. 5. Associate coach Dwight Perry has coached the past five games, including a 67-62 victory at Texas A&M on Dec. 20. The Terriers are 8-6 and play UNC Greensboro on Saturday. McAuley became Terriers coach before the 2019-20 season and had gone 58-41 in three plus years.

