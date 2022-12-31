Everett scores 20, No. 25 St. John’s women top Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayla Everett scored 20 points and No. 25 St. John’s dominated the second quarter to roll to a 68-48 win over Georgetown, extending the best start in Red Storm history to 13-0. Unique Drake added 18 points for St. John’s, which is now three-shy of its longest winning streak set in the 1983-84 season. Kelsey Ransom scored 13 points for the Hoyas. The Red Storm, outscored the Hoyas 26-8 in the second quarter for a 40-17 halftime lead. The Hoyas scored the first basket of the game but Everett scored the next three, including a pair of 3-pointers, and the Red Storm pulled away.

