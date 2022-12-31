No. 13 Virginia scores 25 straight, romps past Ga Tech 74-56

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 13 Virginia blew away Georgia Tech with a 25-0 run that began at the end of the first half and carried over after the break. The Cavaliers cruised to a 74-56 victory that pushed Tony Bennett into a tie with Terry Holland for the most coaching wins in Cavaliers history. Virginia scored the final nine points of the first half — all on 3-pointers off Georgia Tech turnovers — to take a 36-25 lead into halftime. The Cavaliers kept it going after the break, ripping off another 16 points to make it 52-25 before the home team finally scored.

