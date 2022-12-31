Rashford wakes up United; Man City held by Everton in EPL

LONDON (AP) — After sleeping in late Marcus Rashford has helped Manchester United to come awake in the Premier League. But Manchester City couldn’t find a similar spark on Saturday as its title defense took another stumble despite Erling Haaland scoring yet again. Rashford was dropped to the bench after being late for a team meeting but responded by coming on to score the only goal in United’s 1-0 win at Wolverhampton. United moved into the top four for the first time this season. Another goal from Haaland wasn’t enough to prevent second-place Man City from dropping more points as the defending champions were held 1-1 by Everton. Arsenal can stretch its lead to seven points when it plays at Brighton later.

