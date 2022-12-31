Samuel, Dawes lead Seton Hall’s rally past St. John’s 88-66

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 22 points to match his career high and Seton Hall rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat St. John’s 88-66, ending a three-game losing streak. Kadary Richmond added 19 points and Tyrese Samuel had 16 to help Seton Hall avoid its first 0-4 start in the conference since 2009-2010. Dre Davis added 14 points off the bench for the Pirates, who shot 54.1% from the field despite opening the game 2 of 10. Seton Hall trailed by 10 near the halfway point of the first half and still trailed 29-20 with 6:57 remaining before closing the half with a 22-8 run. Joel Soriano had 23 points and 11 rebounds for St. John’s.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.