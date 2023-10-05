Tony! Toni! Toné! say reuniting after 25 years ‘Feels Good’ — and they’re working on something new

NEW YORK (AP) — The three original members of the legendary R&B band Tony! Toni! Toné! have reunited after more than 25 years apart, and are in the midst of their Raphael Saddiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Tone! Just Me and You Tour 2023. Brothers Raphael Saadiq and D’Wayne Wiggins and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley created hit songs such as “Feels Good,” “It Never Rains (In Southern California),” “Whatever You Want” and the R&B romance standard, “Anniversary.” The Oakland natives are also working on a new album which would be mark their first studio record together since 1996’s platinum-selling “House of Music.”

