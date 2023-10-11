‘Turtleboy’ blogger charged with witness intimidation in murder case in Massachusetts

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — A confrontational blogger known as “Turtleboy” is facing charges of witness intimidation and conspiracy related a criminal case against a woman accused of running over and killing her boyfriend in Massachusetts. Aidan Timothy Kearney wore a hoody emblazoned with the message “Free Karen Read” when he was led handcuffed into a courthouse Wednesday. Kearney pleaded not guilty in Stoughton District Court and was released on personal recognizance. Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her vehicle and leaving him unconscious in January 2022 in Canton, southwest of Boston. She’s charged with second-degree murder.

