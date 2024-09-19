Texans travel in search of elusive victory vs. Vikings. Both teams are unbeaten this season

Houston (2-0) at Minnesota (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Texans by 2.

Series record: Vikings lead 5-0.

Against the spread: Texans 0-1-1, Vikings 2-0.

Last meeting: Vikings beat the Texans 31-23 in Houston on Oct. 4, 2020.

Last week: Texans beat the Bears 19-13; Vikings beat the 49ers 23-17.

Texans offense: overall (9), rush (10), pass (12), scoring (8).

Texans defense: overall (3), rush (7), pass (10), scoring (12).

Vikings offense: overall (11), rush (14), pass (7T), scoring (11).

Vikings defense: overall (18), rush (8), pass (25), scoring (3).

Turnover differential: Texans plus-2; Vikings even.

Texans player to watch

WR Nico Collins had eight receptions for 135 yards and a TD last week against Chicago. He’s the only player in the NFL with two 100-yard games this season, leading the league with 252 receiving yards. Collins, who had a career-high 1,297 receiving yards last season, has a streak of three straight 100-yard games, including a career-best 195 yards in the 2023 regular-season finale.

Vikings player to watch

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel. The sixth-year player has had a monster start with the Vikings after leaving Miami as a free agent. He has two sacks, two passes defensed and one interception he returned for a TD.

Key matchup

Vikings QB Sam Darnold vs. Texans pass rush. Darnold is fifth in the NFL in passer rating (111.8) in a strong start to his Vikings career. His ability to evade the pressure and stay in rhythm will be critical in this game against the Texans, who have nine sacks in two games.

Key injuries

Collins (hip, foot) missed practice time this week for the Texans, but said he expects to play Sunday. … RB Joe Mixon (ankle) also missed practice Wednesday the injury he sustained against the Bears. Coach DeMeco Ryans said the team was “holding out hope” he can play. … RB Dameon Pierce (hamstring) also didn’t practice Wednesday after missing the Chicago game. … Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (quadriceps) has been limited in practice with an injury that forced him out against San Francisco. … WR Jordan Addison (ankle) did not practice Wednesday after sitting out against the 49ers. … OLB Dallas Turner (knee) and RT Brian O’Neill (elbow) were held out of practice Wednesday.

Series notes

The Vikings have never lost to the Texans in five all-time matchups. The only other team the Texans, who joined the NFL in 2002, have not beaten is Philadelphia. … Houston has five former Vikings players on the roster, including WR Stefon Diggs and DE Danielle Hunter who came to Minnesota together in the 2015 draft. … Minnesota has five former Texans players on the roster, including three regulars on defense who were with Houston last season: LB Blake Cashman, OLB Jonathan Greenard and CB Shaquill Griffin.

Stats and stuff

The Texans are seeking their second 3-0 start in franchise history. The only other time they did that was 2012. … Over the past five seasons, Diggs is tied for first in the NFL in receptions (455) and fourth in receiving yards (5,442). … Houston had seven sacks last week, tied for the second most in franchise history. Hunter, who spent his first eight seasons with the Vikings, had 1½ sacks. Hunter and DE Will Anderson combined for 17 QB pressures against the Bears last week. … Rookie CB Kamari Lassiter, a second-round draft pick from Georgia, had his first career interception last week. … Texans LB Henry To’oTo’o led the team with a career-high 13 tackles and had his first career sack last week. … The Vikings have gone three-and-out only twice in 21 possessions, tied for the second fewest in the league. … Jefferson last week became the youngest player in history — 25 years and 91 days old — to reach 6,000 receiving yards. … WR Jalen Nailor has a TD catch in each of the first two games for the Vikings. … Greenard had his first sack for the Vikings last week. He had 23 sacks and 32 tackles for loss in four seasons with the Texans. … Cashman has 19 tackles, three passes defensed and one sack in two games for the Vikings.

Fantasy tip

Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn was the AFC special teams player of the week after going 4 for 4 on field goals against Chicago. He made three from more than 50 yards, including one from 59 yards, which is the second-longest field goal in franchise history behind a 61-yarder he made in 2021. Fairbairn is 7 for 7 on field goals and 3 for 3 on extra points this season, with six makes from 50-plus yards.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL