Golden Knights showing championship form on the defensive end in current winning streak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas put one shot after another on goal in the third period of a game at Vegas last week — exactly what the Golden Knights expected and wanted.

The Stars finished with 18 shots on goals in the third, but only one got through because the Golden Knights forced most of them from the perimeter to put goalie Adin Hill in position to make 17 saves in the 3-2 victory.

That defense was a hallmark of the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship run two seasons ago under coach Bruce Cassidy, and it’s a key reason they’re surging again.

Vegas opened a three-game road trip Thursday night with a 3-2 overtime victory at Winnipeg for the team’s fourth consecutive victory. The Jets were held to 20 shots on goal as the Golden Knights increased their lead in the Pacific Division to four points over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Golden Knights are playing with a confidence in their defense that didn’t exist most of the season as their potent offense led by Jack Eichel, who has put himself in the argument for the Hart Memorial Trophy, more than made up the difference.

“I think we’ve played better in general,” Cassidy said of the defense. “That’s been an attention to detail by the players. We couldn’t keep going where we were giving up that many opportunities, and some of it is people returning to the lineup.”

Cassidy, in particular, pointed to the returns of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo as well as forwards Mark Stone and William Karlsson because “your lines are a little more set.” The Golden Knights also got back defenseman Zach Whitecould for the game at Winnipeg.

It doesn’t hurt that Hill has found his Stanley Cup form after struggles late last season and a slow start this one. He is 7-1-1 over his past nine starts with a .939 save percentage and a 1.78 goals-against average.

Vegas’ improved defense certainly has helped Hill put up those kinds of numbers, but his play also has provided a sense of peace with the blue liners that a breakdown in their end still likely won’t result in a goal for the opposition.

“What we’ve given up, Hillsy’s been there and made the big stops,” defenseman Shea Theodore said.

The play on the back end affects the offense because the forwards believe they don’t necessarily need to score four of five goals to win. Sometimes even just one is enough as was the case in last week’s 1-0 shutout of the usually dangerous Edmonton Oilers.

That was the first game in 80 years with no penalty minutes and just one goal. It’s not as if the Oilers didn’t try. They outshot the Golden Knights 16-2 in the third period.

Then three nights later against the Stars, the Golden Knights again were pushed in the third and gave up 40 shots on goal overall. That typically wouldn’t qualify for a strong defensive effort, but Dallas didn’t have a lot of quality looks.

At least not enough to make a difference.

“We’ve just got to let our goaltender make the saves, and he did a great job of that,” Stone said. “If they get 40 shots from the outside, so be it. It’s all about limiting those high dangers, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”

It’s a little early to talk about playoff positioning, and certainly injuries or a stretch or two of poor play could derail an otherwise promising season.

But the way the defense is playing is reminiscent of that championship team.

“You’re not going to be 60 minutes every night this time of year,” Cassidy said, “but we’re inching towards it.”

