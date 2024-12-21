Connor, Prince lead No. 12 TCU women to 92-52 win over UCF in Big 12 opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Madison Conner scored 20 of her 24 points in the first half, Sedona Prince added 22 points and No. 12 TCU rolled to a 92-52 win over UCF in a Big 12 Conference opener on Saturday.

Hailey Van Lith had 14 points with seven assists for the Horned Frogs (12-1), who hit 11 3-pointers and shot 53% overall while outrebounding UCF44-21

Emely Rodriguez scored 17 points for the Knights (7-4) and Nevaeh Brown added 11.

Prince had a three-point play to put TCU on top 6-5 and started 10-0 run. Connor had five points in the last minute for a 28-14 lead after one quarter.

Prince (12) and Van Lith (10) were also in double figures by halftime when the Horned Frogs took a 53-33 lead. They shot 50% with eight 3s, four by Conner.

With Prince scoring the last two baskets of the third quarter the Horned Frogs took a 73-45 lead into the fourth quarter and the lead built until the final buzzer.

The Knights, who came in scoring 83 points and allowing 52, only had two 3s and shot 34.5%.

TCU is home against Brown next Saturday before returning to conference action at home against Colorado on Jan. 1. The Knights play at No. 14 West Virginia on New Year’s Day.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball