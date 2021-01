App Breaking News Alert Bar

A cold front plows through town late tonight and early Saturday morning. The winds will be the big issue gusting to around 50 mph from the west. The winds will begin to come down around 5 am and weaken as the morning progresses. If you will be outdoors in the am be sure and bundle up as the winds will make it feel much colder.

Lots of sun will be expected for the weekend as temps hover around 60.