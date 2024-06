EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after being shot in Northeast El Paso Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said Crimes Against Persons is investigating a "Burglary of Habitation" call at the 4800 block of Tholos Court shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Police said not say how severe the victim's injuries are.

ABC-7 has a crew on their way to the scene. We will update you as we learn more information.