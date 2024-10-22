Halftime Update: UTEP & Louisiana Tech tied at 7

RUSTON, Louisiana - It's been a defensive battle so far as the UTEP Miners and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are tied at 7 at the half.

UTEP is looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

UTEP's overall record entering Tuesday's game is 1-6, 1-3 in Conference USA play.

The Miners would find paydirt on their second possession of the game following a touchdown pass from quarterback Skyler Locklear to wide receiver Kam Thomas.

UTEP's defense would hold Louisiana Tech's offense in check until midway into the second quarter after quarterback Evan Bullock would connect with Solo Lewis for LA Tech's first touchdown of the game.

UTEP kicker Buzz Flabiano missed a 42 yard field goal attempt right before the half.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear with a 47 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kam Thomas 7-0 UTEP

Second Quarter

Louisiana Tech quarterback Evan Bullock with a 48 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Solo Lewis 7-7