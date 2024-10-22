Louisiana Tech takes down UTEP, 14-10

RUSTON, Louisiana - Everything that could go wrong for the UTEP Miners did on the road at Louisiana Tech.

The Miners suffered their 7th loss of the season after falling to Bulldogs by a final score of 14-10.

UTEP's starting quarterback Skyler Locklear left the game in the third quarter due to a concussion, and the offense struggled under third string quarterback J.P. Pickles.

The defense played well keeping the Miners in the game until the very end.

The offense just couldn't find enough production to put points on the board especially under a true freshman quarterback like Pickles.

It was a defensive battle in the first half of the game as the Miners and Bulldogs were tied at 7 at halftime.

The Miners would find paydirt on their second possession of the game following a touchdown pass from quarterback Skyler Locklear to wide receiver Kam Thomas.

UTEP's defense would hold Louisiana Tech's offense in check until midway into the second quarter after quarterback Evan Bullock would connect with Solo Lewis for LA Tech's first touchdown of the game.

UTEP kicker Buzz Flabiano missed a 42 yard field goal attempt right before the half.

In the third quarter, Locklear was knocked out of the game after taking a hit by Bulldogs Linebacker Zach Zimos.

Zimos would be ejected from the game after being penalized for targeting.

The Miners would turn to their third string quarterback and true freshman, J.P. Pickles.

Pickles had some nice plays for the Miners especially when running with the football.

He would end the night with 53 yards rushing, but the coaching staff wouldn't let him throw the football much as Pickles only had four passing attempts for just two completions and 9 yards passing.

UTEP was one for 13 on third downs.

Late in the 4th, UTEP had a chance to put together a game winning drive down 14-10, but when the Miners went for it on 4th and nine with 1:49 left to go in the game, Pickles' pass to Kenny Odom came up one yard short of the first down.

The Bulldogs were able to run out the clock from that point.

UTEP is now 1-7 on the season, 1-4 in Conference USA play.

This was their last midweek game of the season as they'll return to playing games on Saturdays for the rest of the year.

UTEP's next game will be Saturday, November 2 against Middle Tennessee at the Sun Bowl.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear with a 47 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kam Thomas 7-0 UTEP

Second Quarter

Louisiana Tech quarterback Evan Bullock with a 48 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Solo Lewis 7-7

Third Quarter

UTEP kicker Buzz Flabiano connects on a 44 yard field goal 10-7 UTEP

Fourth Quarter

LA Tech running back Amani Givens with a one yard run for a touchdown 14-10 Louisiana Tech