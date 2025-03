EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police officers were called out to the 9100 block of Dyer Friday night after a caller reported a "subject disturbance".

It happened about 8:51 p.m. in the northeast off Dyer and Hondo Pass.

Officers found one person with injuries who was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Crimes Against Persons are conducting an investigation.