El Paso Public Health confirms 3 new cases of measles

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A one-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 40s are the latest confirmed cases of measles in El Paso County.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health said the baby and the woman were not vaccinated. Health authorities are waiting on the vaccination status of the man.

The Health Department has been performing contact tracing in order to identify exposure to the virus and mitigate further spread of the disease.

The local measles case have been reported to the State Health Department.

The City Health Department has also activated an awareness campaign in collaboration with local hospitals, schools, clinics, and community organizations to provide information and coordinate prevention efforts.

“We urge residents to ensure they and their children are up to date with their MMR vaccinations,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City-County Health Authority. “Vaccination protects not just your family—it also reduces the risk of outbreaks and protects our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The Health Department said about 98 percent of those living in El Paso County are vaccinated against the measles.

There are various locations around El Paso that offer free measles vaccines:

Walk-in immunization services are available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch), at the following DPH clinics:

· Lower Valley Community Clinic: 9341 Alameda Ave.

· Henderson Community Clinic: 721 S. Mesa St.

· Northeast Community Clinic: 9566 Railroad Dr.

· Westside Community Clinic: 7380 Remcon Cir.

To schedule an appointment, call (915) 212-6555.

For additional information on measles symptoms, vaccination, and potential exposure, the City of El Paso has activated a Measles Hotline at (915) 212-HELP (4357). Residents can also call 2-1-1 or visit EPHealth.com under the Vaccination & Immunizations tab.