2 dogs safe, no injuries in central El Paso fire

UPDATE (11:35 AM) - The house fire has been brought under control by El Paso Fire crews.

It started about 10:23 a.m. in the kitchen area of a home that spread to the attic.

No injuries were reported to any occupants and the Red Cross was called to help two residents find alternative lodging.

Two dogs rescued from the house fire and safely returned to their owners.

15 units with the El Paso Fire Department responded to help get the flames under control.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews are at a house fire in central El Paso.

It was reported just before 11 a.m. near Trowbridge and Raynolds.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.