Fifth anniversary of Walmart Mass Shooting: Borderland medical staff reflect

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For many August 3, 2019 was the darkest day in the Borderland, a day that tore families apart and brought others together.

As the fifth anniversary of the Walmart Mass Shooting, that claimed the lives of 23 people, nears. ABC-7 sits down with some of the staff from University Medical Center, and Del Sol Medical Center who made a difference our community.

For several, the day started as any other. Until, they got the call they were prepared for, but hoped would never happen.

"Got a call from my chief nursing officer, at the time, and she said, it's real. So, this is what's going on. There is a mass casualty at the, Walmart. There's an active shooter, and we're going to need to respond," said John Duran, Del Sol Medical Center, Chief nursing officer.

Eager to help, medical staff came out ready to work.

"People just showed up and they were ready. No one knew what was going on. They knew that we needed to be here," said Michael Lowe, UMC Emergency Dept. Assistant Director.

Located just 3 miles away, 11 people were taken from the the Cielo Vista Walmart to Del Sol Medical Center.

El Paso's level one trauma center, UMC, received 14 wounded victims. For many, it's something they've never seen.

"We just started getting all the reports from the ambulances like it was just one after the other, after the other," described Alejandra Carzoli, RN, University Medical Center.

Though both hospitals train for mass casualty situations, it was something they hoped would never happen.

"I can tell you personally, you know, we always prepared for it. The team is always ready for it, but you never expect for something like that to happen here in El Paso," said Duran.

Still, many say the memories of that day replay in their minds.

"..and I remember one lady, she was explaining how she saw the gunman. He shot at her, shot other people, killed people in front of her, and she says, I have forgiveness in my heart," said Alan H. Tyroch, M.D. at UMC.

Looking back on Aug. 3, medical staff said what happened that day made El Paso Strong.

"This is what we're here for, August 3rd was awful. Patients are going to keep coming in, and they need us to be, who they need us to be. That's what we're here for. It's the life we chose. It's the profession we love. We just got to keep going," said Michael Kennedy, Nursing Supervisor, UMC.