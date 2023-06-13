Be Mindful: El Paso schools help students beat summertime blues

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Summer vacation means students spend months away from classrooms, as well as the mental health support that schools provide.

Educators agree mental health is a major concern in education, especially during the summer. By making sure that students have opportunities to get the support they need, El Paso districts hope students' mental health will not worsen in the summertime.

Campuses offer children a safe space to find help, structure, and a network of people united in aiding with their well-being. Counsellors with IDEA Public Schools Mesa Hills campus say that's important to helping students maintain and improve their mental health.

Mental well-being is a concern for students over every age group, even those in college. In Texas last year, a majority of students told the state's education department they received critical mental support directly from their schools.

Canutillo Independent School District, Ysleta Independent School District, and El Paso Independent School District all offer mental health support year-round, just a few of the many districts with programs focused on these issues. Some districts also continue to offer appointments online or on campus to continue providing time for students to meet with trained professionals.

By providing a support network -- through counsellors, teachers, coaches, and friends -- school districts help younger people with mental health struggles find ways to approach positive changes. The National Alliance on Mental Health says that one in six children under 17 experience some sort of mental health disorder each year.

The staff of IDEA Mesa Hills told ABC-7 that's why they're offering a number of events throughout the summer to support students' mental health. Counsellors are available every day by phone, and staff are setting up free gym and event days near or on the campus. These offer different programs for separate age groups.

They also offer a chance for students to come on campus to get out of the house and have something to do. Counsellors say that students do not have to be enrolled at Mesa Hills to be part of the program.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.