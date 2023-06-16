Be Mindful: CDC says Texans often diagnosed as young adults

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new CDC report found roughly one in five U.S. adults has been diagnosed with depression at some point in their life.

The report was released Thursday, revealing that depression levels vary dramatically by state. The figures were collected in 2020.

The estimated population of the u-s this year is over 334,000,000, so one in five is no small number.

The Centers for Disease Control say depression is a comorbidity for chronic diseases -- like diabetes, cardiovascular disease or arthritis for certain areas of the country -- like Appalachia.

This report shines a light on how your physical location can impact your mental state.

A little over 17% of Texans self-reported receiving a life-long diagnosis for depression. Many said they were diagnosed sometime between the age of 18 and 24.

Government figures show that depression is a major cause of mortality across the country.

The report found the prevalence of depression in Hawaii was just under 13% -- on the other side of the country, West Virginia saw a prevalence level of 28%.

The research showed depression was more common along the Appalachian and Southern Mississippi Valley regions.

Luckily, some expert health officials have some tips to help improve your mental health each day. Getting some exercise, planning for quality sleep, and watching what you eat can help manage depression symptoms and support positive mental health throughout your life.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.