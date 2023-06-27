El Paso organization offers free counseling for Walmart shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center is providing counseling for any community member who feels as though they were impacted by the Walmart shooting.

Anyone who was impacted and who needs help is asked to call (915)-775-2783 or visit the organization's website.

"The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC) opened its doors on December 19, 2019 offering a place of healing and support dedicated to serving those directly and indirectly impacted by the tragedy," the organization states on its website. "The main focus of the FRC is to disseminate information and assist community members in navigating the variety of services available in response to August 3rd."

On August 3, 2019, a gunman walked into the Cielo Vista Walmart, shooting and killing 23 people and injuring dozens others. Many made it out of the store alive suffered emotional trauma in the aftermath. Thousands of El Pasoans who were not at the store that day also suffered emotionally and sought support in the weeks, months, and years after.