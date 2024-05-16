NAMI El Paso offers Spanish mental support trainings to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Mental health support can be difficult to find at times -- that's why NAMI El Paso is offering trainings and support for the community in multiple languages.

The session program is called "NAMI Bases y Fundamentos," and is free. It's designed for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents with mental, emotional and behavioral difficulties. The point is to help parents and friends understand the difficulties and the importance of family support in treatment.

No doctors note is necessary for this program, and the classes are in Spanish.

NAMI says the program is taught by trained professionals -- who are parents themselves -- and experienced with children who have emotional/behavioral challenges.

These classes are scheduled for June 8, and dates in July 11. They will be available virtually on Zoom. You can find more information about this program and how to register here.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.