Mental health experts discuss justice and mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, members of the El Paso Behavioral Health Consortium are gathering to talk about justice and mental health support.

The group is dedicated to collaborating on mental support in the Borderland, and partners include Emergence Health Network, NAMI El Paso, 211 Texas, and Veteran Resources -- among a number of others.

Today, the focus of the talk was on justice -- one of several aspects highlighted by the work of the consortium over the last few years. The group has worked an assessment that was created in 2021 to look at where different experts and organizations could close gaps in mental health care.

Three Leadership Councils were created -- Family, Integration and Justice.

The Justice Council is focused on transforming the existing system through personal, recovery-oriented care in health settings -- instead of the criminal justice system.

It has identified some areas for potential change.

One is expanding and enhancing mental health and crisis response from law enforcement -- to a multi-discipline approach.

They have also shown support for combining 911 and 988 call centers to provide mental health and emergency operators a shared space, and an opportunity to relay important information in quick succession.

The Council has also talked about creating options for addressing gaps in the criminal system for mental health -- including those housed in the corrections system. Including a proposed program that will follow them from support in incarceration into the outside world, hoping to reduce the chance of a second stay behind bars.

The Consortium has also described initiatives to increase observation units that are full-service, and expanding recovery options for people within the system, that also improves community safety.

The council identified several ways to measure data between providers over time.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.