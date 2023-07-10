Extreme temperatures impacting mental health of El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso and the surrounding area have been hit with a record-breaking heatwave, which has obvious impacts to the body -- but also the mind.

While staying hydrated and in the shade are common sense approaches to preventing heat stroke and exhaustion, many do not know heat illnesses often have mental components.

The Centers for Disease Control notes that confusion, headaches, dizziness, tiredness -- and even losing consciousness are symptoms of heat-related illness.

In addition to the physical impact to the brain, there can be changes to the mental health of a person in the heat.

In a 2022 study which reviewed the number of emergency room visits for mental health crisis, a team of scientists discovered that there was a connection between abnormally hot temperatures and risks of mental health conditions.

The research was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, and reviewed more than 3,000,000 emergency visits across the U.S. for nearly a decade. Their conclusion was that extreme heat was associated with an increase in mental health visits to the ER.

The increase was noticed in both individual incidents, and in people with a history of mental health or illness challenges. The American Psychiatric Assocation has said unusually high temperatures can lead to memory issues, mood disorders, challenges for those with schizophrenia, a higher-level irritability -- and even thoughts of suicide.

The Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration people with psychotropic medications are at an increased risk, and those with behavioral health conditions are at a higher risk of heat-connected illness or death on extremely hot days.

Keeping cool is a key aspect of protecting physical and mental health from heat, according to expert researchers and medical officials. In high heat situations, the CDC recommends staying out of the sun as much as possible -- and drinking plenty of water.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.