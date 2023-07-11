Be Mindful: Dual diagnosis program for youth underway at El Paso Behavioral Health System

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Often mental health and addiction struggles are framed as adult issues, and the Borderland now has a new access point for youth care.

The focus is on helping students facing both mental health disorders and chemical dependencies.

El Paso Behavioral Health System's Child and Adolescent Dual Diagnosis Program combines multiple aspects of treatment to younger people in the area. The people enrolled in the program receive individual treatment -- while also focusing on integration and support beyond initial contact.

The team handling the youth's care are focused on healing -- helping the youth to learn how to live with their disorders -- and moving forward with life.

Using mental health experts, schools, local resources and other support networks to make sure younger people are able to move forward with their treatment.