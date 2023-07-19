Borderland school district trains all staff in Mental Health First Aid

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many of us know someone who is struggling with their mental health -- but it's not always clear how to help or get them to talk about it.

For the San Elizario Independent School District, they're taking steps to train their staff at every level how to provide mental health first aid to students -- and fellow adults. Over 300 staff members have received this training.

Over the past few months, the district has been working to train groundskeepers, cafeteria staff, administrators and teachers to help identify signs of mental health struggles in students.

By using a national training program with the help of Emergence Health Network, the district is training staff to use tools to pick up on signs of mental illness in students of every grade level.

The training today was focused on youth, and helping students navigate both their emotions and their experiences -- and where they intersect with mental health.

Psychosis symptoms, depression signs and ADHD behaviors were a few of the areas covered in the trainings. The Superintendent of San Elizario ISD tells ABC-7 that they feel this is a necessary aspect of providing excellent support and service to students.

This mental first aid originated in Australia nearly two decades ago, before growing across the globe. Participants are trained in exactly how to engage children of all ages, and guide them toward professional help.

Statistics show that children can start showing anxiety issues as early as age five. Last year, Mental Health America's research showed that at least 15% of young adults experienced a mental health episode.

It comes as a wave of school-based mental health programs enter schools across Texas and the nation.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.