Remembering Tony Bennett: legendary singer and Alzheimer’s advocate

(KVIA) -- When talking to Life magazine, Frank Sinatra once called him the best singer in the industry. Today, Tony Bennett died at the age of 96. With more than a dozen Grammy awards, and a career that spanned eight decades, Bennett spent the last few years performing while battling Alzheimer's disease.

Through changing tastes and style, Bennett was crooning his way into homes across the country with the likes of Count Basie and Lady Gaga

When he was nearly 90, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, a condition which causes the brain to deteriorate, erasing memories and often leaving patients senile.

For a few years Bennett kept his diagnosis private. He continued to perform. Then, two years ago, Bennett and his family came forward about his diagnosis.

Joanne Pike, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, says that Bennett was "a great friend and champion of the cause." She says that while Bennett first inspired the world with music and, following his diagnosis, he used his "powerful voice" to make a difference for Alzheimer's patients and families.

An estimated 6 million Americans are currently battling Alzheimer's.

Even after his diagnosis, Bennett kept the tune going. In 2022, he won his 19th Grammy for a duet with Lady Gaga.

BIOGRAPHY

Bennett reportedly passed in New York City, his hometown, this morning.

He was born Anthony Benedetto in Queens, and made his mark singing pop and jazz hits in the mid-20th Century. He served in World War II, making his break in show business when Bob Hope took him on tour in 1949.

He signed with Columbia Records and scored a string of hits through the 1950s, including "Because of You," "Rags to Riches" and "Stranger in Paradise." In 1962, Bennett released his signature song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." Although it only reached number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it won him two Grammys, including Record of the Year.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.