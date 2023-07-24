Sound Mind, Sound Healing: El Paso expert using the healing power of sound

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Treating mental health often involves conversations about clinical treatment and medication. Those are not the only options, however.

Alternative therapies offer people a chance to work on their mental wellness where ever they are. Yoga and meditation are two common options -- but another choice is a sound bath -- where the healing powers of sound are guided to help improve the condition of both the physical and mental spaces.

Cesar Lujan, an El Paso local and sound healer, has been partnering with Live Active EP and El Paso Parks and Rec for a free sound bath each month at different community centers across the city.

He says that one of the main reasons for a sound bath is allowing yourself to release stress of all types while in a "deeper state of consciousness."

ABC-7 joined Lujan for one of his baths at the Valle Bajo Recreation Center on Alameda Avenue. While they are called baths, there is no tub involved. Instead, the immersion of the sound around a person is considered the bath.

Lujan's company, Instruments of Healing, combines the power of sound, guided meditation and relaxation to try and help the mind heal.

Using singing bowls, Lujan guides participants though a holistic healing process focused on mental/physical well-being. These sound baths can use a wide array of instruments and tools -- as well as musical styles.

According to research stemming from the National Insititutes of Health, music can have a direct effect on mood -- improving memory and aging on the body. The NIH has partnered with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to research the connection of music and the mind.

The Cleveland Clinic says that the vibrations created by sound can actually help the body decompress from all sorts of vibrations -- which can target energy points in the body. People who experience sound baths often say that they feel an overall sense of relaxation across the mind and body.

That in turn can improve sleep, and reduce high anxiety or stress levels. Physically it can lead to looser muscles -- some even claim it relieves their pain.

Lujan offers private sessions and public baths at different points, and serves the entire Borderland area. He also has virtual sessions.

You can learn more about the power of sound, sound healers and it's impact on the mind this Thursday night at 10 p.m.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.