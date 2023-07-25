President Biden wants to change the U.S. mental health care network. Here’s how.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden has announced a new proposed rule that's focused on how health coverage and mental wellness intersect.

Now, that rule is open for public comment over the next 60 days.

The Biden Administration hopes that these changes will improve requirements for millions of Americans with private health insurance to get easier access to mental health benefits under their insurance plans.

A main focus of this suggested framework would require health plans to evaluate the long-term results of rules surrounding mental health access, according to the Biden Administration. This will also include looking at how much people pay in-and-outside of network coverage for mental health services.

Many aspects of this proposed rule stems from the passing of the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act in 2008 -- which called on mental health and physical health to be treated the same way in benefits. Subsequent work on that legislation has had bipartisan support.

However, the Biden Administration is concerned about how many Americans are able to get the support they need.

This proposed rule would try to clarify exactly what health plans can cover for mental health concerns -- something that White House spokespeople tell ABC-7 the President has been concerned about.

Under the suggested framework, providers would need to list clearly in and out of network costs for mental health support and substance use support like they do with other medical services.

Another aspect is trying to tighten up requirements on health plans for government employee mental health coverage, and the Administration plans to work with different states over compliance on mental health legislation requirements for those on Medicaid.

