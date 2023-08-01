El Paso Humane Society connects pets to seniors and classrooms to improve mental wellness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Animals have been used in therapy for quite some time, and some research shows that owning a pet can help improve your mental well-being.

This weekend, the Humane Society of El Paso is hoping to connect pets in their care with forever homes. They provide a wide range of services to both the community, and their pets, by sending them out into the community.

The goal is to try and provide some pet support to people who may not always have access to an animal at home.

The mental health impacts of having a pet at home have been studied by several major organizations.

In one study, researchers with the Human Animal Bond Research Institute, found that nearly 75% of pet owners reported an improved mental state after getting a pet. They believe this could be connected to the affection, care and connection that animals show to humans.

The impact to the life of an animal rescued from a shelter is immense, and the Humane Society of El Paso is focused on trying to get animals to good homes. They see almost 4,000 dogs and cats each year at their facility.

The National Institutes of Health has partnered with several groups to do more research on the physical and mental health improvements of having a pet in the home.

Some researchers believe that owning a pet that requires a routine and multiple levels of care, like a dog, can help both physical and mental health. According to the Mental Health Foundation, owning a pet forces you to exercise, build an emotional bond, get out around others and meet new people.

The MHF believes that autistic individuals can get a special benefit out of a pet who is trained to stay calm, build social interaction and care.

The Humane Society of El Paso has volunteer opportunities to work with animals. It's an opportunity to get involved if you cannot have a pet in your home.

You can find more information on their website, under "Programs." There are options to donate through the webpage as well.

KVIA is once again helping the Humane Society of El Paso with our annual telethon. It starts on Saturday, August 5th, at 4 p.m.

The station is highlighting the Humane Society’s work each day this week before the telethon.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.