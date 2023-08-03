A look at El Paso’s 988 crisis line one year after its debut

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's been over a year since the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline adopted the three-digit number "988." With the new number came a rise in contact with the Crisis line.

Emergence Health Network, which oversees the 988 operations in El Paso, tells ABC-7 they were prepared for the increase in calls after the change. Operators say that their training prepared them not only for the volume but the intensity of some callers.

In July 2022, the hotline switched to a shorter number. Since switching to the three-digit call line, contact has gone up by 45%, according to officials. Some call centers across the country are facing an intense uptick in demand for service.

The call takers for 988 aren't just working on calls into the Crisis line. They also answer the local Emergence Health Hotline (915-779-1800), are transferred calls from local 911 calls, requests from police and deputies.

And these specialists are very well trained. Many have mulitiple degrees, with specializations in mental health studies. They're trained extensively on the job. Call takers tell ABC-7 that their training and comrade help them keep themselves safe, and help out their community.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has been reviewing 988 answer rates for every state.Their data for December 2022 shows Texas only had an answer rate of 67%. One of seven states with less than a 70% answer rate. It's a different story in El Paso, a spokesperson from the Emergence Health Network tells ABC-7 the call center has been continually going strong and providing service.

By "practicing what they preach," local 988 call takers are able to keep the right frame of mind for serving their community.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.