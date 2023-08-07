FDA approves postpartum depression pill; Borderland experts discuss future use

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Postpartum depression impacts a fair portion of new mothers, and the National Institutes of Health are concerned about under-diagnosed cases due to the stigma surrounding the symptoms.

Now, medical professionals have another tool for fighting this form of depression. The Food and Drug Administration has approved "Zuarnolone," the first post-partum depression pill treatment, after conducting a number of safety tests.

The reason that this is significant is because up until now, medicinal treatment only came through injections in health centers, according to the FDA. Now, it can be taken once a day at home.

Experts with the University Medical Center of El Paso previously told ABC-7 of the importance of support for new mothers shortly after diagnosis of postpartum depression. They have suites tailored for their care, with many support options. A multi-faceted approach can be a key way in helping the mother move forward.

Biogen says Zuranolone is a neuro-active steroid, and tries to quickly rebalance regulation of neural activity to improve the functions of the brain. The developers say it focuses on certain areas of the brain responsible for mood, arousal, behavior and cognition.

It will be branded as "Zurzuvae," and will be taken daily for two weeks to treat postpartum depression symptoms.

Known as PPD, it could affect as many as one in seven new mothers. FDA experts say that PPD can be life-threatening, due to the intensity of symptoms -- such as guilt and sadness. It can also impact the bonds between mothers and children, which can have impacts down the road.

The FDA warns that the new pill could impact driving and cause some levels of impairment. Side effects could include a list of symptoms, including UTIs and dizziness.

