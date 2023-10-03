$600k granted to Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso to support mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mental health is a major concern for many younger Americans, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso is getting thousands of dollars supporting mental health operations.

The $600,000 are coming from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) over a period of three years. It will help to increase the training of youth Mental Health First Aid.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is also receiving support from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.

BBBS offers mental health support options in El Paso. The Mental Health First Aid training helps people identify and respond to addiction and mental illness symptoms. They offer these for both adult and child ages.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.